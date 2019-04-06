Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pra Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pra Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Pra Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PRAA opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.81. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

