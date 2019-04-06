Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.47. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

