Plexus (PLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $64.97. 164,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77. Plexus has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $765.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $270,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,454 shares of company stock worth $4,875,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

