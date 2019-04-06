PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $443,560.00 and $675,112.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00385159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.01653527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00263917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00427729 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,293,358 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.