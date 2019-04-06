Plains GP (PAGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.61. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,475,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,279,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,917,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,379 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 148.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

