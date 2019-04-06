Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.81. 1,331,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,963,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Specifically, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $349,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,843 shares of company stock worth $8,210,345 in the last three months.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVTL. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

