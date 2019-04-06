Pinnacle Bank Takes $26,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

