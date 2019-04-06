Pinnacle Bank Has $572,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $136.40 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,485,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

