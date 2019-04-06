Pinnacle Bank Buys 438 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,162,000 after purchasing an additional 486,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,781,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerner by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cerner stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/pinnacle-bank-buys-438-shares-of-cerner-co-cern.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.