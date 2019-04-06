Pilbara Minerals Ltd (PLS) Insider Kenneth Brinsden Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) insider Kenneth Brinsden acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($283,687.94).

Kenneth Brinsden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Kenneth Brinsden acquired 14,000,000 shares of Pilbara Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,600,000.00 ($3,971,631.21).

ASX:PLS opened at A$0.73 ($0.52) on Friday. Pilbara Minerals Ltd has a one year low of A$0.57 ($0.40) and a one year high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

