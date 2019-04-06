Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 834,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 737,295 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 773,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 696,196 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 375,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/piedmont-office-realty-trust-inc-pdm-shares-bought-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.