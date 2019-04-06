Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.