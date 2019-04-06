PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PG&E were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $19.37 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PG&E from $45.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on PG&E from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

