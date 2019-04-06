PFS Investments Inc. Trims Position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 65.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,314 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

BMV IEI opened at $122.58 on Friday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,994.28 and a twelve month high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2294 dividend. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PFS Investments Inc. Trims Position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/pfs-investments-inc-trims-position-in-ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei.html.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.