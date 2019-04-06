PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,043 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 348,937 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,003,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.85 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

