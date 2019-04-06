PFS Investments Inc. Invests $971,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/pfs-investments-inc-invests-971000-in-omnicom-group-inc-omc.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.