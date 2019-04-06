PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 142.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 337,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 198,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

