Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 685,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/petro-matad-matd-trading-up-7-1.html.

About Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.