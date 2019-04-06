Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $42.57 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.16.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

