PerkinElmer (PKI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s core DAS and Diagnostics units have put up a strong performance of late on strength in the life sciences market and immunodiagnostics business lines. Solid international growth is also encouraging. The recent CE-IVD mark for the company’s Vanadis NIPT is an added positive. Continued expansion in both gross and operating margins buoy optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN also paints a bright picture. On the flip side, negative currency movement impacted the company’s top line in recent times. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to acquire companies, which increases integration risks. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.76.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $196,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,983. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,531,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,389,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 634,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,985,000 after buying an additional 482,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,879,000 after buying an additional 353,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 206,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.