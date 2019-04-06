PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

