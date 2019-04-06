PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Receives $118.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

