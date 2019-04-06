Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. FIG Partners raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,732 shares of company stock worth $1,564,728. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

