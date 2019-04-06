PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $125,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

