PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 556,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 425,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 462.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 127,995 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.12. 21,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,585. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.25.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

