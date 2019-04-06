Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) VP Sells $447,645.26 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,519.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 823.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,676,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

