Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 2,500 Shares of Gaia Inc (GAIA) Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 1,500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,145.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 2,600 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00.
Gaia stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gaia Inc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
