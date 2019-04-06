Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 2,500 Shares of Gaia Inc (GAIA) Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 1,500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,145.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 2,600 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00.

Gaia stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gaia Inc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/paul-howard-sutherland-acquires-2500-shares-of-gaia-inc-gaia-stock.html.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.