Patrick R. O’neil Sells 49,528 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $4,159,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 1,380,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,503. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,557,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.
