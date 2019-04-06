Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 795.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529,006 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.90% of Parsley Energy worth $45,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 747,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $18.78 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

