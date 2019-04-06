Parkland Fuel (PKIUF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.81 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

