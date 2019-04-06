Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Receives $26.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 194,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,035. The company has a quick ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

