Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $190.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

