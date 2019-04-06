Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

