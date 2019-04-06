Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $79.33 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

