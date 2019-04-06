Orestone Mining (ORS) Trading 29.7% Higher

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price traded up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 161,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 279,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

