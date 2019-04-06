Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00377267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.01658684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00258355 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00438546 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

