Ooma Inc (OOMA) Receives $17.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $83,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $174,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.