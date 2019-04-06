One Liberty Properties (OLP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 39,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,946 shares of company stock worth $292,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 119.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 134,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

