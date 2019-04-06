Octoin Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $54,558.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $54,558.00 and approximately $720,881.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00369823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.01696954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00256619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00394806 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

