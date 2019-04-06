Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

NYSE:UNH opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

