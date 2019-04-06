NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 5,823 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after acquiring an additional 854,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $737,230,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 5,823 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/nvidia-co-nvda-evp-debora-shoquist-sells-5823-shares.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.