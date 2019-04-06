NV5 Global (NVEE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVEE. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $767.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. NV5 Global has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $2,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,871.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $520,965.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

