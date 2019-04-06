Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) Holdings Reduced by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JMT opened at $22.45 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

