Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 106970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

