Numis Securities Boosts Polar Capital (POLR) Price Target to GBX 605

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Shore Capital reduced their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Tuesday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $469.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,584,346.01). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($999,608.00). Insiders sold 798,783 shares of company stock valued at $377,999,916 over the last ninety days.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

