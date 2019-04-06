Novartis AG (NVS) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 24,661 Shares of Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 24,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novartis alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 58,033 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $55,711.68.

On Monday, April 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 116,909 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $111,063.55.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 88,835 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $83,504.90.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 177,762 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $179,539.62.

On Friday, March 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $281,404.56.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.99. 2,333,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,733. The company has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $2.8646 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 7,454.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novartis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Novartis by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,764,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Novartis AG (NVS) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 24,661 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/novartis-ag-nvs-major-shareholder-bioventures-ltd-novartis-sells-24661-shares-of-stock.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.