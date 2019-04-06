Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,965,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,655,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.28 per share, with a total value of $61,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $295,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard acquired 4,250 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

