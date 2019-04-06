Northrop Grumman (NOC) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.72.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $359.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after buying an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

