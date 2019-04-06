Northern Trust Corp Sells 510,844 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,061,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,905,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,921,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,186,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ BPR opened at $20.90 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Sells 510,844 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/northern-trust-corp-sells-510844-shares-of-brookfield-property-reit-inc-bpr.html.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.