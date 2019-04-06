Northern Trust Corp Has $16.94 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 49,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,805.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 2.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

